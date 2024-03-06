The Lagos State Government has announced a 36-hour traffic diversion on the Island-Iyana Oworo bound lane starting from midnight on Wednesday, the 6th of March 2024, until midday on Thursday, the 7th of March 2024.

This announcement was disseminated through a post on the official X social media account of the Lagos State Government on the preceding Tuesday.

The purpose behind the temporary closure of the Lagos Island – Iyana Oworo bound carriageway, as detailed in the announcement, is to facilitate the continuation of essential repair activities on the Third Mainland Bridge, spearheaded by the Ministry of Works.

This intervention is part of a series of repairs that have been undertaken by the Federal Government and the Ministry of Works in recent weeks, targeting the structural integrity and safety of the Third Mainland Bridge.

In anticipation of the repair works scheduled during this period, the Lagos State Government is encouraging motorists to plan their commutes considering alternative routes. These alternatives are designed to alleviate the impact of the closure on the daily routines of commuters, ensuring minimal disruption while the bridge is inaccessible for 36 hours.

Additionally, the announcement clarified that traffic flow from Iyana-Oworo towards the island will remain unaffected, allowing motorists to travel to the Island without hindrance. Following the completion of the specified repair works, the usual traffic diversion patterns on the bridge are expected to resume, reinstating the regular flow of traffic after this temporary 36-hour closure.

What the Lagos State Government is saying:

“In continuation of the ongoing repair works on the Third Mainland Bridge by the Federal Ministry of Works, the Lagos Island – Iyana Oworo bound lane will be closed to vehicular traffic from 12:00 am on Wednesday 6th till 12:00 noon on Thursday 7th March, 2024.

“Consequently, Motorists plying this route are advised to use the alternative routes previously provided during this period.

“Kindly note that the Iyana-Oworo inwards island-bound carriageway will remain open to Motorists heading to the Island during this period.

“The initial traffic diversion arrangements on the bridge will return after this 36-hour closure.

“Thanking Lagosians for their continuous patience and understanding, the Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi further appealed for continued cooperation with the Traffic Management Officials deployed to the Axis to minimise discomfort during this closure”.