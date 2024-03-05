The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) has urged President Bola Tinubu to ensure the immediate payment of four months’ salaries owed to its members.

During an urgent gathering of NASU branch leaders and Inter-University Centres on Monday in Abuja, Mr Hassan Makolo, the National President, emphasized the necessity of this action for maintaining industrial peace within the sector.

What he said

Makolo highlighted the importance of adhering to Tinubu’s previous order for the payment of withheld salaries to union members who had gone on strike in the past administration.

He pointed out that it was already well-known that members from other unions had received their four months of unpaid salaries.

“We went on strike that was forced on us by the government and we followed all due process.

“We signed an Memorandum of Action (MoA), where it was agreed that no one will be victimized.

“But the non-payment of the four months salaries arrears to us is victimization.

“I want to use this medium to appeal to the appropriate government agencies that our four months withheld salaries should be paid to allow industrial peace and harmony,” he said.

Makolo, meanwhile, encouraged the branch chairmen and others to uphold justice and prevent any member from being unfairly treated.

Delayed salaries

Additionally, Mr Peters Adeyemi, NASU’s General Secretary, was surprised that NASU members had not received the four months of back pay that was owed, despite other unions having been fully compensated.

He explained that NASU had an agreement with government that was treated appropriately and with a clause of no victimization.

“It was shocking that just a few weeks ago, we were informed that the office of the Chief of Staff gave approval to the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation to pay the four months salaries to one of the unions.

“….if there is any union and its members that deserve to be paid first, it should be members of NASU.

“No victimization means nothing will be denied of our members. The idea of the same government coming to say no work no pay was injustice at the highest order.

“We appreciate the present government for making the pronouncement that this salaries will be paid.

“But we are confused as to why up till this moment NASU members have not been paid their four months withheld salaries.

“This meeting is to call on the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to direct, without any further delay, the payment of our four months withheld outstanding salaries”.

He mentioned that they were aware of the challenges faced by the government, but warned that if the payments were not made within the next one or two weeks, they would proceed to shut down.