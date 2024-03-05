French billionaire, Vincent Bollore’s owned-Vivendi SE’s Canal+ has revised its bid for South Africa’s MultiChoice Group Ltd., increasing it by nearly 20% and entering exclusive talks to acquire control of the prominent African broadcaster.

The renewed all-cash offer stands at 125 rand per share, valuing the company at a total of 55 billion rand ($2.9 billion), a response to MultiChoice’s resistance to Canal+’s initial offer of 105 rand. Following the bid’s first announcement on Feb. 1, MultiChoice shares have surged by 52%, experiencing an additional 4.7% increase on Tuesday post the latest offer.

Canal+ Chairman and CEO, Maxime Saada, revealed that both companies have agreed to cooperate, with MultiChoice granting exclusivity to Canal+. Saada expressed confidence in their understanding of MultiChoice’s value, justifying the proposed price. Vivendi has progressively acquired MultiChoice stock, transforming into the largest investor, thereby triggering regulatory obligations for a takeover bid.

Saada also emphasized the focus on the mandatory-offer process, aiming to comply with guidelines and deliver the mandatory offer by April 8. Vivendi envisions merging its local Canal+ operations with MultiChoice, creating a group boasting nearly 50 million subscribers and enhanced resources for investing in local content and sports.

What you should know

Vivendi is collaborating with JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America Corp., as it prepares a formal offer due by April. MultiChoice will establish an independent board to evaluate and provide recommendations on the revised offer.

The Public Investment Corp, managing the majority of the South African government employees’ pension funds, holds the second-largest stake in MultiChoice. Citigroup Inc. and Morgan Stanley are serving as MultiChoice’s financial advisers.

MultiChoice, originating in South Africa in 1985, expanded across Africa in the early 1990s, offering packages featuring live English football matches and local shows.

Spun off from Naspers Ltd. in 2019, it provides Canal+ access to a continent with the world’s fastest-growing and youngest population. Saada affirmed Canal+’s commitment to a Johannesburg Stock Exchange listing, supporting transformation and maintaining MultiChoice’s status in broad-based Black economic empowerment.