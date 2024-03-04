The highly anticipated and prestigious Gage Awards 2024 concluded on Saturday with a broadcast on Silverbird Television, it was streamed on Facebook and Youtube.
Digital enthusiasts and industry leaders tuned in to witness the unveiling of this year’s winners across various categories, showcasing excellence and innovation in Nigeria’s tech ecosystem.
Among the standout winners were:
Podcast of the Year:
- Honest Bunch Podcast
Best Edutech Company of the Year
- ALX
Best Online News Platform
- Arise News
Food Influencer of the Year
- Ify’s Kitchen
Most Innovative Tech Company
- Health Tracka
Best Web Series
- Wura
Innovative Project
- Tunde Onakoya’s Chess in Slums
Emerging Woman in Tech
- Ada Nduka Oyom
Online TV
- Pulse TV
Online Comedian
- Brain Jotter
Online Coach of the Year
- Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo
Winner Online Influencer
- Enioluwa
Best Actor in a Web Movie
- Tobi Bakre
The Gage Awards 2024 celebrated these exceptional winners and many more, highlighting the remarkable achievements and contributions of digital personalities and brands in Nigeria. As the tech landscape evolves, the Gage Awards remains committed to recognizing and promoting excellence in digital innovation.
The Gage Awards is Nigeria’s premier digital awards platform, dedicated to recognizing, promoting, and rewarding excellence in the tech ecosystem. With a focus on innovation and impact, the Gage Awards celebrates the achievements of digital personalities and brands shaping the future of technology in Nigeria and beyond.
