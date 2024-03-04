The highly anticipated and prestigious Gage Awards 2024 concluded on Saturday with a broadcast on Silverbird Television, it was streamed on Facebook and Youtube.

Digital enthusiasts and industry leaders tuned in to witness the unveiling of this year’s winners across various categories, showcasing excellence and innovation in Nigeria’s tech ecosystem.

Among the standout winners were:

Podcast of the Year:

Honest Bunch Podcast

Best Edutech Company of the Year

ALX

Best Online News Platform

Arise News

Food Influencer of the Year

Ify’s Kitchen

Most Innovative Tech Company

Health Tracka

Best Web Series

Wura

Innovative Project

Tunde Onakoya’s Chess in Slums

Emerging Woman in Tech

Ada Nduka Oyom

Online TV

Pulse TV

Online Comedian

Brain Jotter

Online Coach of the Year

Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo

Winner Online Influencer

Enioluwa

Best Actor in a Web Movie

Tobi Bakre

The Gage Awards 2024 celebrated these exceptional winners and many more, highlighting the remarkable achievements and contributions of digital personalities and brands in Nigeria. As the tech landscape evolves, the Gage Awards remains committed to recognizing and promoting excellence in digital innovation.

The Gage Awards is Nigeria’s premier digital awards platform, dedicated to recognizing, promoting, and rewarding excellence in the tech ecosystem. With a focus on innovation and impact, the Gage Awards celebrates the achievements of digital personalities and brands shaping the future of technology in Nigeria and beyond.