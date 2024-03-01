The World Food Program (WFP) has reported that the 25,000 tons of wheat donation from the Ukrainian government to Nigeria will assist in providing food to around 1.3 million Nigerians affected by soaring food prices in the North-east.

The organisation disclosed this in a statement while receiving the donation from the Ukrainian government represented by the country’s ambassador to Nigeria as part of their “Grain from Ukraine” initiative.

According to the group, deadly conflicts have displaced millions of households from their homes and farmlands which negatively affected food production and supply.

It stated,

“World Food Programme (WFP) today welcomes a generous donation of 25,000 tons of wheat from the Government of Ukraine that will help provide emergency food assistance to 1.3 million crisis-affected people in northeast Nigeria.”

Speaking during the event, the Country Rep of the WFP in Nigeria, noted that the donation will significantly bolster the food security situation in the country.

He said,

“This collaborative effort plays a crucial role in alleviating suffering and maintaining human dignity in areas facing conflict and food price increase”

Increase in staple food prices

Furthermore, the organisation lamented the recent skyrocketing increase in prices of food across the country especially in the North-east- Maiduguri where prices of staple foods have increased by over 150%.

It reported,

“Over the past three months, unlike in previous years, prices of key staples across several markets in Nigeria increased above pre-harvest levels hampering food access for vulnerable families who depend on harvest and markets for their supplies.

In Maiduguri, for example, the wholesale prices of red beans have increased by 210 per cent compared to the same period last year (February 2023). Similarly, prices of maize and sorghum increased by 176 per cent and 188 per cent respectively.”

Insights

In the past few months, the prices of staple foods have increased significantly thereby eroding consumer income and pushing more vulnerable households into poverty. Food inflation for January rose to 35.4%.

In the past weeks, notable food off-takers (Olam, Flour Mills) have paused buying grains due to the increase in food prices.

Also, the World Food Program (WFP) announced it is halting food purchases in Nigerian markets over the recent spike in prices.