Former Minister of Power and Steel, Dr Olu Agunloye, under ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo’s government, has lodged a lawsuit against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), demanding N1 billion.

The lawsuit, filed under the case number FHC/ABJ/CS/167/2024 by Agunloye’s legal team led by Mr Adeola Adedipe, SAN, includes the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) as an additional defendant alongside the original filing.

Currently, the lawsuit is being heard by Justice Emeka Nwite at the Federal High Court in Abuja, with the hearing date scheduled for April 18.

The former minister Is seeking six forms of legal relief, one of which includes a statement affirming that the EFCC does not have the legal authority to use its discretionary powers or functions, as outlined in Sections 1(2)©, 6, 7, 13 of the EFCC Act, 2004, and similarly Section 4 of the Police Act 2020, to declare him wanted on its website or any similar platform.

He, therefore, sought an order for the EFCC, its agents, privies, representatives and other related affiliates to forthwith remove his picture, name, references, details and or particulars from the wanted list published on its official website or any other related platform.

He said,

“The EFCC and the AGF both jointly or severally, whether by themselves or their staff, from further declaring the plaintiff wanted about the particulars and subject matter of this suit, either on the EFCC official website, newspaper publication or any other related platform, except by a judicial intervention and recourse to all constitutional safeguards available to him in law and equity.

“General damages of one billion naira (N1, 000, 000, 000 00) against the defendants, especially the 1 st defendant cost of action.”

Backstory

Earlier, Nairametrics reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) declared a former Minister of Power and Steel, Olu Agunloye, wanted over an alleged $ 6 billion fraud.

Agunloye, former minister of power under President Olusegun Obasanjo, was at the centre of the $6 billion Mambilla hydropower contract controversy and had been quizzed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the affair over the years.

EFCC stated:

“Dr U Agunloye is wanted by the EFCC. Do you know his whereabouts? Please don’t hesitate to inform the EFCC or the nearest Police Station.”