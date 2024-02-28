In January 2024, the average fare for a trip on a commercial motorcycle, widely referred to as Okada, was N456.22, marking a decrease of 2.15% from the N466.25 fare observed in January 2023.

This information was revealed in the Transport Fare Watch report for January 2024, published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Additionally, the report highlighted a significant 8.69% increase in the average fare for Okada rides in January 2024, compared to the N419.73 fare in December 2023.

A state-by-state analysis showed that Lagos State reported the highest fare for motorcycle transportation at N840.00 in January 2024, followed by Ondo at N750.00.

The lowest fare was noted in Anambra at N230.00, with Bayelsa closely behind at N250.00.

Also, commuters on a motorcycle (Okada) paid the highest fare in the South-West with N527.50 and North-East with N491.67, while the North-West recorded the least with N392.14.

Regional analysis of Okada transportation fares in January 2024

In the North Central zone, January 2024 saw an average Okada fare of N452.86, marking a decrease of 14.66% from the N530.65 observed in January 2023. This fare was 9.31% higher compared to December 2023’s average of N414.29.

The North East zone reported an average fare of N491.67 in January 2024, showing a reduction of 5.28% from the N519.05 fare in January 2023. This represents a 9.26% increase over the December 2023 fare of N450.

For the North West zone, the fare reached an average of N392.14 in January 2024, an increase of 16.82% from January 2023’s N335.68. This fare was 9.80% higher than the fare in December 2023, which was N357.14.

The average fare in the South East zone was N454 in January 2024, decreasing by 6.21% from the N484.08 charged in January 2023. However, it was 5.58% higher than the December 2023 fare of N430.

In the South South zone, the average fare for January 2024 was N430, up by 2.61% from January 2023’s fare of N419.06. This fare showed a 9.79% increase from the December 2023 fare of N391.67.

The South West zone saw an average fare of N527.50 in January 2024, slightly up by 0.87% from the N522.96 fare in January 2023. This was an 8.02% increase compared to the December 2023 fare of N488.33.