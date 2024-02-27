The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security in Nigeria has commenced the bagging process of the approved 42,000 metric tonnes of grains earmarked for distribution to economically disadvantaged citizens, following President Bola Tinubu’s directive.

Sule Haruna, Director of the Food and Strategic Reserve Department (FSRD) at the Ministry, confirmed the ongoing bagging process in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.

Haruna explained that the grains, including millet, sorghum, maize, garri, and other commodities stored in silos across the country, are undergoing the necessary package procedures before distribution to the intended beneficiaries. He highlighted the significance of this process in ensuring an organized and efficient distribution system.

While the director did not specify a definite start date for the distribution, he noted that the decision would be made by the minister. He stated the ministry’s commitment to transparency by inviting journalists to witness the commencement of the distribution.

Who are the beneficiaries?

The beneficiaries of this initiative are ordinary Nigerians residing in each of the 774 Local Government Areas across the federation. President Bola Tinubu’s directive on February 8 aimed to address the growing concerns about the escalating cost of food in Nigeria by tapping into the national strategic reserves.

This move by the Federal Government reflects an effort to alleviate the economic challenges faced by vulnerable citizens and underscores the importance of strategic food distribution to ensure food security.

As the bagging process progresses, the ministry remains dedicated to fulfilling the presidential directive and contributing to the well-being of ordinary Nigerians across the nation.

What you should know

Nairametrics had previously reported that to cushion the effect of the food inflation, Nigerian customs began distributing seized bags of rice to the populace at discounted prices.

Following a tragic turn when the food supply ran out, the crowd, upon hearing that the distribution would resume the next day, desperately pushed towards the barricades in search of rice bags, resulting in a deadly stampede with numerous casualties and injuries. The distribution exercise has been halted in this regard.

It was announced that an internal investigation has been launched to thoroughly examine the events leading up to this distressing occurrence.