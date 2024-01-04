As part of efforts to support the agricultural sector, Gov. Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has flagged off the FADAMA III project to distribute farm inputs and agricultural assets to 19,000 farmers in the state.

This Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Zamfara State Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed this in a statement posted on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday.

According to the statement, through the FADAMA III project, over 700 power tillers and seeds for rice and maize would be distributed to 19,000 farmers over the next years.

While giving his speech at the ceremony for the flag of the social intervention program at the Zamfara State Ministry of Agriculture, Gov. Lawal emphasized that the FADAMA III project is part of efforts to revamp the agriculture sector – the most vital sector of Zamfara.

“In this cycle, our key objective is to improve the productivity of 11,760 farmers directly by providing them with vital inputs such as fertilizers, herbicides, insecticides, improved seeds, and dressing chemicals.

“For the upcoming dry season, we have allocated 33,000 bags of fertilizers, comprising 22,000 bags of NPK and 11,000 bags of urea.

“Also, over 700 power tillers and seeds for rice and maize will be distributed to 19,000 farmers. Furthermore, 735 groups of ten farmers each will be empowered with power tillers, and 2550 individuals will receive small ruminant animals,” Gov. Lawal explained.

Gov. Lawal stressed that the intervention project will benefit farmers from the 14 Local Government Areas of the state, adding that his administration is committed to making deliberate efforts to revamp the agricultural sector.

He further said that the Zamfara State Government will construct and rehabilitate access roads, as well as allocate assets for production and mitigating food loss and waste.

What you should know

The FADAMA III project focuses sorely on increasing food security and ensuring the safe functioning of food supply chains for vulnerable households that were worst hit by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nigeria Coronavirus Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) will provide the funding for the FADAMA III project.

The NG-CARES is a social protection and emergency response intervention program set by the Federal Government on behalf of the States in collaboration with the World Bank to implement state budgeted activities leveraging on existing implementing structures.