Smartcomply, a leading provider of automated and AI-powered compliance solutions for businesses across Africa, is thrilled to announce the release of its Enterprise Version, designed to tackle data localization constraints for specialised businesses or businesses operating in highly regulated environments.

With over 100 businesses already benefiting from its innovative, automated, and AI-powered compliance solutions, Smartcomply’s Enterprise Version represents a significant milestone in addressing the complex challenges surrounding data localization.

The ever changing landscape of data privacy regulations allows businesses to enjoy the dynamic innovations of compliance while maintaining operational efficiency with data on-premise is paramount for enterprises like banks, financial institutions, and corporate organisations.

The Enterprise Version of Smartcomply offers a comprehensive suite of features tailored to meet the unique needs of large-scale businesses. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as AI, automation, advanced encryption, data localization controls, and customizable compliance frameworks, Smartcomply empowers enterprises to navigate the intricate terrain of data sovereignty regulations with confidence.

“We are excited to launch our Enterprise Version, providing businesses with the tools they need to navigate the complexities of data localization regulations effectively,” said Dolapo Akinbisola, Co-founder/VP Sales & Partnerships, Smartcomply. At Smartcomply, we understand the critical importance of data on-premise while ensuring regulatory compliance. With our Enterprise Version, businesses can achieve both objectives seamlessly.” Dolapo Akinbisola said.

Key features of Smartcomply’s Enterprise Version include:

Advanced Encryption: Robust encryption protocols safeguard sensitive data, ensuring it remains protected against unauthorised access or breaches.

Data Localization Controls: Enterprises can define specific data residency requirements to comply with regulations governing the storage and processing of data within certain jurisdictions.

Customizable Compliance Frameworks: Tailored compliance frameworks enabling businesses to adapt to evolving regulations while maintaining operational efficiency.

Scalable Infrastructure: Built on scalable infrastructure, Smartcomply’s Enterprise Version seamlessly accommodates the growing needs of large-scale enterprises, ensuring optimal performance and reliability.

Comprehensive Reporting: Robust reporting capabilities provide enterprises with actionable insights into their compliance posture, facilitating informed decision-making and audit readiness.

Smartcomply’s Enterprise Version represents a significant advancement in empowering businesses to overcome data sovereignty regulatory constraints effectively. Smartcomply continues to set the standard for compliance solutions in Africa.

Written by Dolapo Ayeni

Head of Communications and Media