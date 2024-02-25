Mobile network operator, 9mobile, has again urged its customers to link their SIMs with their National Identification Number (NIN), warning that all unlinked lines will be fully disconnected from February 29, 2024.

9mobile’s Director of Customer Care, Ehimare Omoike, issued this warning via a statement released by the company, adding that this action was in line with the directive of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

According to him, customers who do not comply with this directive will be unable to make or receive calls, have no access to the internet, no SMS, no One Time Password (OTP), and no bank alerts.

The NCC had in December 2023 directed that all telephone subscribers must have their NIN linked on their operator’s network to verify the identity of the phone users and minimize the criminal use of network services. The deadline was fixed as over 35% of subscribers’ lines were yet to be linked to their NIN.

Complete shutout

Unlike the previous action where lines were partially barred, Ehimare noted that customers whose mobile lines are not linked to their NIN will be disconnected from all telecommunication services of the network.

“Your line will be disconnected when you do not link your SIM to your National Identity Number (NIN). The implication here is that as a subscriber on the 9mobile network, you will be completely shut out from access to the virtual world and you will be greatly inconvenienced.

“We therefore urge all our valued subscribers to endeavour to link their mobile lines with their NIN before February 28, 2024, to keep enjoying endless and seamless value offerings that enhance their lifestyle from 9mobile,” he said

He advised the company’s subscribers to go and link their lines now by visiting its outlets for instant linking of their lines or visiting its website to check the nearest 9mobile experience centres.

What you should know

The compulsory registration by Nigerians of the National Identity Number (NIN) and the subsequent linkage of the NIN to their Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards is a policy by the Federal Government through the NCC to improve the integrity and transparency of the SIM registration process and consolidate the achievements of the SIM registration exercise of 2019.

The long-term goal of this initiative is to attain a widespread digital identity database and improve security in Nigeria.

The linking involves validating the NIN with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and matching the subscriber’s NIN records with the SIM registration information (verification) to ensure proper subscriber identification.