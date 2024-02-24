The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has said it received the preliminary report from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) regarding the helicopter crash that claimed the life of Dr Herbert Wigwe, former Group CEO Access Bank and five others.

The Director, of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, NSIB Bimbo Oladeji, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

The tragic incident occurred on Feb. 9, involving an Airbus Helicopter EC130B4 in Halloran Springs, California. Initial findings suggest the helicopter suffered catastrophic damage as it caught fire before the crash due to adverse weather conditions.

What NSIB said

Oladeji said: “T he preliminary report on the Airbus Helicopter EC130B4, registered as N130CZ and operated by Orbic Air, LLC, under Part 135 regulations for on-demand flights, outlines crucial details surrounding the tragic incident.

“Departing from Bob Hope Airport in Burbank, California, the helicopter journeyed to Boulder City Municipal Airport in Nevada via Palm Springs International Airport.

“However, during its flight, adverse weather conditions characterized by rain and a mix of snow, were encountered, as reported by witnesses.

“Reports from law enforcement and eyewitnesses also indicated that several individuals travelling along Interstate 15 (I-15) observed a “fireball” in the area, prompting calls to emergency services.

“Subsequently, the wreckage of the helicopter was discovered in the high, mountainous desert and scrub-brush-covered terrain near Halloran Springs, California.

“Analysis of the accident site revealed a scattered debris pattern about 300 ft along a 120° magnetic, indicating a trajectory from an initial impact point which was a 1.5 ft deep, 12 ft long and 10 ft wide ground crater.

“Containing fragments of the right landing gear skid, cockpit wiring, and cabin floor structure. The right skid step protruded upward at a 45° angle at the extreme eastern edge of the ground crater.

“All major helicopter components were identified at the accident site. The helicopter’s fuselage was fragmented, and the cockpit and cabin were destroyed.

“Some debris and vegetation displayed thermal damage, indicative of the extent of the collision’s force. The flight control tubes and linkages leading up to the flight control servos were fragmented and continuity could not be verified.

“All three pitch control links were attached at the swashplate and blade pitch change horns. The main rotor blades were fragmented and broomstrawed, and the blade sleeves and tips were present.

“Data analysis utilized sources including automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) data, operator personnel reports, and eyewitness accounts to reconstruct the flight path and sequence of events leading to the accident.”

As the investigation progresses, NSIB remains committed to engaging with the NTSB for a comprehensive understanding of the circumstances leading to the accident.

The Director-General of NSIB, Capt. Alex Badeh, expressed gratitude for the cooperation extended by the NTSB, emphasizing the ongoing collaboration with relevant authorities to gather additional evidence and information.