The Lagos University Teaching Hospital management has officially announced the appointment of Dr. Ayodeji Oluwole as the substantive Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC).

This was communicated in a recent statement issued by Mr. Olufemi Olafiran of Lagos University Teaching Hospital’s (LUTH) corporate services.

The appointment, effective from January 1, 2024, is for a renewable term of two years, according to Olafiran.

He described Dr. Oluwole, a seasoned Consultant at LUTH and Fellow of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria (NPMCN), as an incredibly resourceful individual.

The profile of Dr. Oluwole

Dr. Oluwole boasts a career spanning over 18 years in Maternal Medicine and Gynaecology Endoscopic Surgery Subspecialty.

His dedication to advancing medical practice was acknowledged when he was elected as the Chairman of the Faculty of Obstetrics & Gynaecology at the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria on January 1, 2023.

He has previously held key positions in the college and the Society of Gynaecology and Obstetrics of Nigeria (SOGON) from 2011 to 2021.

Having served as the Deputy Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee (Clinical) for two terms from August 1, 2019, to July 31, 2023, and as the Acting Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee from May 25, 2023, to December 31, 2023, Dr. Oluwole’s wealth of knowledge and experience positions him well for his new role.

Mr. Olafiran expressed confidence in Dr. Oluwole’s ability to contribute significantly to taking LUTH to the next level, citing his impeccable character and sympathetic understanding of others’ problems as key attributes that make him suitable for leadership positions within the hospital.