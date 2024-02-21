President Bola Tinubu has confirmed the appointment of DCG Kemi Nanna Nandap as the new Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

In a statement released on Wednesday, presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale announced that the appointment of Kemi Nanna Nandap as Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) will take effect from March 1, 2024.

Nandap will succeed Caroline Wura-Ola Adepoju, whose term in office expires on February 29, 2024.

She is at present the Deputy Comptroller-General in charge of the Migration Directorate of the Service.

What the President is Saying

According to Ngelale, the President expects the newly appointed Comptroller-General to enhance the current reforms within the service and establish a strong framework for the effective and committed provision of services to Nigerians.

“The President anticipates that the new Comptroller-General will deepen the ongoing reforms in the service and create a robust mechanism for efficient and dedicated service delivery to Nigerians, as well as strengthen the nation’s security through proactive and effective border security and migration management,” the statement added.