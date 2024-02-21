Barrister Julius Abure, the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), was taken into custody by Nigeria police in Edo State on Wednesday.

At the time of this report, the circumstances regarding his arrest in Benin City is still unknown.

Images and video clips surfaced on social media platforms, capturing Abure seated on the floor prior to his removal by police in a vehicle.

It is widely believed his apprehension is related to the ongoing crisis within the party.

Abure has come under fire for allegations of misusing Party funds, with accusations involving the misappropriation of over N3 Billion.

The now suspended National Treasurer, Oluchi Oparah, asked Abure to account for N3.5 billion said to have been raised from the sale of nomination forms and fundraising activities in the buildup to the 2023 general election.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on last week, Oluchi said under Abure’s watch, over N3.5 billion was raised from the sale of nomination forms for the 2023 general elections.

“However, apart from the proceeds of the sale of forms from his home state of Edo – which was diverted to Mr Abure’s private accounts, he only declared N55 million to me as Treasurer, of the over N3.5 billion raised, pocketing the rest for himself,” Oluchi said.

Aburi’s Response

On his part, LP National Chairman, Abure, presenting documents and copies of cheques believed to be signed by the treasurer, contended that the accusations of corruption were deliberately crafted to damage his image.

He said, “I have never stopped Oluchi Oparah from carrying out her duties including receiving money and signing of cheques. The electronic payment funds meant for the party are automatically transferred.

“Total summary of the money that entered into the party was N1.3 billion. We also got N800m for the campaign. I want to challenge her to make the records available where she got the sum of N3.5 billion.”

The chairman was, however, quiet on the allegation made by the national treasurer that she does not receive bank alerts anytime money is coming or leaving LP accounts.