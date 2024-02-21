The National Agency of Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has announced that it has halted the sale of unsealed rice in unauthorised packaging at Maiduguri market.

In a recent surveillance operation conducted on Monday, February 12, 2024, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) took swift action to address a violation observed at Ahmadu Bello Way, Monday Market, Bakin Kasuwa, Lungun Ali Wurin Yankan Taya, Maiduguri, Borno State.

The crackdown

Triovee Limited was found engaging in the unauthorized packaging of raw rice in branded bags during the operation.

A total of Seventy-Nine (79) unsealed bags, each containing 50kg of rice, were promptly placed on hold by the NAFDAC team as a consequence of this violation.

Triovee Limited faced penalties in line with the regulations set forth by the Agency.

The NAFDAC team, committed to upholding consumer health and regulatory standards in the food industry, proceeded to evacuate the branded bags.

As a result, seventy-nine (79) unsealed fake branded Tomato Rice, with an estimated value of approximately N5,135,000, were released from hold.

What you should know

This decisive action by NAFDAC underscores its dedication to safeguarding consumer health and ensuring strict adherence to regulatory standards in the food sector.

These interventions play a vital role in preserving the integrity of food products and shielding consumers from potential hazards associated with unauthorized packaging and distribution.

Such interventions serve as a deterrent to entities engaging in practices that compromise the safety and quality of food products circulating in the market.