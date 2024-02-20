A bill proposing the establishment of state police has successfully passed the second reading in the House of Representatives.

The legislation, backed by 13 House members, gained the majority’s favor in the Green Chamber, with many legislators contending that worries over political victimization by state governors should be deprioritized in light of the country’s ongoing security concerns.

During Tuesday’s plenary session, as lawmakers engaged in debate on the House floor, Kalu, acting on behalf of Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, encouraged members to prioritize the safety of Nigerians and the country over political ambitions.

Furthermore, Babajimi Benson from Lagos of the APC remarked, “Maintaining law and order is the essential function of the police. Considering our vast population of over 200 million and a police workforce of less than 400,000, the creation of State Police is imperative for addressing Nigeria’s internal security concerns.”

What you should know

Since the Seventh National Assembly, the topic of state police has sparked debate and has consistently failed to progress through the amendment stage.

Moreover, regional socio-political organizations, including Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the Middle Belt Forum, and the Northern Elders’ Forum, have consistently advocated for state police as a response to the growing array of security issues facing the nation.

States in the South-West geopolitical zone have formed the Amotekun while their counterparts in the South-East also created state-owned security outfit Ebube Agu.

The Benue Guards has also been operational in Benue State in the North Central while states like Katsina, Zamfara and other bandit-prone sub-nationals have also come up with similar state-established outfits.

These security formations have fallen short of their expected impact, primarily because they lack endorsement from the Federal Government and the Presidency.

Concurrently, there is a push from state governments for the authorization of groups like Amotekun and Ebube Agu to wield assault rifles like AK-47s to battle against armed assailants.

Backstory

Earlier last week, the Federal Government and the governors of the 36 states mulled over the creation of state police as part of measures to address the worsening security challenges across the country.

This was part of the deliberations at an emergency meeting between President Bola Tinubu and the state governors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday, February 15, 2024.

This was made known by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, while addressing state house correspondents after the meeting, explaining that the process is still in its infancy and would only take shape after more deliberations between stakeholders.

Idris said, “There is also a discussion around the issue of state police. The federal government and the state governments are mulling the possibility of setting up state police.

“Of course, this is still going to be further discussed. A lot of work has to be done in that direction. But if our government and the state governments agree to the necessity of having state police, this is a significant shift.

“Like I said, more work needs to be done in that direction. A lot of meetings will have to happen between the Federal Government and dissolved nationals to see the modalities of achieving this.”