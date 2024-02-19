David Umahi, the Minister of Works, has issued a directive for a 14-day termination notice to be served to Messrs. China Civil Engineering Construction (CECC), the contractor responsible for the Abia section of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Highway rehabilitation project, due to unsatisfactory performance.

This order was given during Umahi’s inspection of the project’s progress at Ozuaku, just past the Imo bridge along the Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway, this Sunday, according to a statement on the ministry’s website.

“I’ve just directed that they should issue them 14 days termination notice using all due process on construction. After 14 days, if they fail to do what we have asked them to do, then we will have to do the termination notice,” Umahi said.

The minister also pointed out that the federal government would no longer accept scenarios where contractors place blank ranks on site, consequently escalating construction costs by delaying the project’s completion date.

Umahi further revealed that the Ministry of Works has agreed to terminate all non-performing contracts through due process in the upcoming weeks, with plans to re-award them.

More insights

Additionally, Umahi highlighted that President Tinubu deserves praise for allocating significant resources to the national road network, even as this administration took over more than 3,000 road projects.

The minister also expressed appreciation for the Arab Contractors’ work quality on the 56km stretch of the Enugu-Port Harcourt highway in Abia State, noting the high standard of the ongoing rehabilitation.

Similarly, Umahi commended the performance of Messrs CGC Nig. Ltd for their work on the Enugu State portion of the dual carriageway, labeling it as outstanding following his road inspections.

He acknowledged the efforts of the contractor, consultant, and the Controller of Works for their commitment to quality, and stressed the importance of completing the current section of the highway by mid-March, as previously agreed.