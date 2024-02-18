The UK government is currently making plans to permit foreign dentists to practice their profession without undergoing a qualification exam in a bid to address the shortage of dentists.

The proposed changes therefore aim to expedite the process, allowing foreign dentists to commence work sooner. Currently, dentists from non-European countries must pass an overseas entrance exam to work in Britain.

The General Dental Council (GDC) would therefore be empowered to provisionally register dentists based on its assessment of their qualifications, ensuring patient safety and care quality are upheld, while dentists on the provisional register would require supervision.

Shortage of dentists

A significant majority of NHS dental practices are unable to accommodate new patients, resulting in a notable increase in emergency room visits for dental issues, particularly among children with tooth decay.

Also, the shortage of NHS dentists has led to long queues forming outside a new dental practice in Bristol, the first in the city to accept new patients in over six months.

The situation escalated to the extent that police had to intervene as the practice struggled to accommodate the overwhelming demand, resulting in the disappointment of many patients.

The dental union has therefore criticized the government for attempting to address the shortage without tackling the underlying issues deterring dentists from NHS work.

On the other hand, Health Minister Dame Andrea Leadsom The shortage of NHS dentists has led to long queues forming outside a new dental practice in Bristol, the first in the city to accept new patients in over six months.

Current situation

Currently, dentists who obtain their qualifications outside of the European Economic Area (EEA) such as Nigeria must undergo an examination administered by Britain’s dental regulator, the GDC.

This is with the exemption of dentists holding qualifications from 14 specific universities in Australia, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and New Zealand are exempt from this examination requirement, only if they graduated before 2001.

Health authorities have characterized this UK entrance exams as “red tape,” attributing them to “prolonged delays” in dentists’ registration processes and subsequent commencement of treatment for patients.