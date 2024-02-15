Bitcoin has become essential to the conversation about money, digital currencies, investments, and innovation.

This is due to BTC’s immense and continued success over the past decade.

Despite some hurdles, many Nigerians have turned to crypto, especially Bitcoin, as a money-making or investment option. Converting their Bitcoin profit to spendable cash is an important step in enjoying this investment.

This guide will discuss the best way to go from Bitcoin to Naira in your bank account through the most seamless option — the Breet app.

Why Breet is the Best Platform to Sell Your Bitcoin In Nigeria

Breet is a revolutionary platform that strictly focuses on providing the best crypto-to-cash and crypto-to-crypto trading experience for traders in Nigeria and Ghana. Here are the reasons you should choose Breet to convert Bitcoin to Naira today:

Over-the-counter (OTC) platform

The name ‘over-the-counter’ suggests quick, fast, easy, and accessible —all these are true for Breet. This platform is not a regular exchange with complex processes and steps; instead, it simplifies crypto trading to make it easy for anyone, regardless of their trading experience.

2. Competitive Rates

Breet reviews its rates on a regular basis so that you always get the updated and best rates in the market. So, you’re sure to get the best value for your Bitcoin. And with the in-app rates calculator, you can always check the updated Breet rates.

3. User-friendly Interface

The Breet app is extremely easy to use and is designed to get optimal results in a few clicks. With a near-automatic process, you get the smoothest conversion process at the best rate possible.

4. Highly Secure

Exclusively offering crypto-to-cash and crypto-to-crypto transactions, the Breet app has a robust security system to move your funds through a secure channel until it gets to your bank account.

Also, because Breet does not offer crypto custody, you never have to worry about security breaches that will affect your crypto.

As an added measure, Breet provides security measures such as biometrics, two-factor authentication, and transaction authorization passcodes.

5. Responsive Customer Support

You can also reach Breet’s customer support via various channels: phone number, email, live chat, and social media messengers, 24/7.

With round-the-clock support, you’re sure to receive prompt and helpful support through whatever channel is the most convenient for you.

Steps to Sell Bitcoin in Nigeria and Withdraw Naira from Bank Account Through The Breet App

Download the Breet app from Google Play Store or App Store . A web app is also available for you to register on. Following the prompt, sign up in less than five minutes.

(You also get an automatic Bitcoin wallet address upon sign-up)

3. Complete your KYC by submitting adequate documents for verification.

4. Navigate to the “Crypto-to-cash” dashboard and select Bitcoin.

5. You can copy your wallet address and paste it to the sender or have the sender scan your QR code.

6. Your Bitcoin will be received, and you can immediately see its Naira equivalent according to the corresponding rate.

7. Wait a few minutes for the transaction to get confirmed on the blockchain.

8. And you’re done! Your Bitcoin has been successfully converted to Naira, and you can send it straight to your bank account. To ease this process, turn on Automatic Settlement, and your Naira will automatically get deposited into your bank account.

To withdraw Naira from your bank account:

Use your ATM card to withdraw money from your bank account through any nearby ATM outlet. If you converted a huge amount of Bitcoin to Naira, consider going into the banking hall for withdrawal. For convenience, you can use any authorized POS agent to withdraw money from your account at a fee.

Conclusion

Selling your Bitcoin in Nigeria can be the most seamless trading experience if you use the Breet app. Guaranteed to securely send your funds to your Nigerian bank account at the juiciest rates, individuals and businesses can now convert Bitcoin to Naira with zero stress.