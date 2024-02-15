It was a gathering of the creme of the Nigerian society comprising top leaders, renowned entrepreneurs and distinguished bankers, as the immediate past Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Wema Bank Plc, Mr. Ademola Adebise, launched his memoir in Lagos on Tuesday.

The well attended event turned out to be a celebration of excellence and a night of praises for Adebise’s professionalism, leadership and managerial skills, as well as his accomplishments in his banking career spanning 33 unblemished years.

His memoir titled, “The Transformational Leader: The Journey of a Tech Bro Turned Bank CEO”, is an account if his early and professional life as an Information Technology expert and a consummate banker.

The book chronicles his growth trajectory in the banking industry, culminating in his appointment as the MD/CEO of Wema Bank in 2018. It also documents his innovative and pacesetting attributes, his game changing fintech innovation and the introduction of ALAT, the first digital bank in the country which fundamentally transformed the bank into a tech driven and solution providing bank

The Chairman of the occasion, Chief Michael Ade Ojo, Chairman, Elizade Motors described the author as an honest, trustworthy, professional and decent banker, saying he ensured that both customers and shareholders of the bank got value for their investments.

He showered encomium on Adebise’s landmark achievements at Wema Bank and the legacy he left behind. He urged members of the public to bank with and invest in Wema Bank as the bank is blessed with a competent management.

The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, commended the author for his remarkable achievements, noting that he led Wema Bank to partner with his administration for growth since 2019.

He described the author as a professional banker with insatiable appetite for excellence, good governance and innovation. “Demola was an accomplished programmer and systems analyst, an astute banking administrator with a legacy of innovation and it is for this reason that this book that we are launching today is very noteworthy”, he said.

Goodwill messages were also sent in by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State who was represented by his deputy, Barrister Bayo Lawal; and Governor Babajide Sanwoolu of Lagos State represented by Mrs Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin, the Secretary to the state Government.

In his appreciation remarks, Adebise thanked all those who turned up to celebrate him, and prayed for their success in their various endeavours.

“This memoir reflects my transition from the technology sector to the finance industry and my pivotal role in transforming Nigeria’s oldest indigenous bank.

“It spotlights the story of ALAT, Nigeria’s first fully digital bank, which was instrumental in advancing the country’s FinTech revolution. The book aims to inspire and guide aspiring leaders and young professionals”, he said.

The event was attended by some bank MDs, directors, including the Managing Director of Wema Bank, Mr. Moruf Oseni; the Managing Director of Sterling Bank, Mr. Suleiman Abubakar, Managing Director of FCMB, Mrs. Yemisi Edun, the CEO of FSDH, Mrs. Bukola Smith among others.