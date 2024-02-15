The senate has confirmed the appointment of Adama Oluwole Oladapo as the Executive Director of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund Board (NMDGIFB).

This is coming over a month after President Bola Tinubu approved the appointment of a governing council and an Executive Director for NMDGIFB.

The resolution and confirmation by the upper legislative chamber followed its approval of the recommendation of the Committee on Gas and Petroleum Resources (Downstream) that had screened Oladapo.

This is a developing story…