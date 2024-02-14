Moniepoint Inc. and NITHub Unilag have announced the opening of applications for the second cohort of the HatchDev program aimed at nurturing the next generation of market-ready software engineers in Nigeria.

The nine-month specialized training program follows a strict recruitment policy and aspires to annually produce 300 junior software engineers, 100 intelligent systems developers, and 100 IoT/embedded systems engineers.

According to a statement from Moniepoint, the training would help to bridge the skilled tech talent gap in Nigeria and support the Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy’s goal of creating two million digital jobs in the country.

It added that the trainees would be taken through Front-end, Back-end, Mobile App Development, UI/UX Design, Data Science, and Embedded Systems/IoT and upon completion of the course, are readily absorbed into a market eager for their expertise. The program, which began in October 2022, is said to have successfully trained and placed professionals in the industry.

Full-stack development

The company added that the transformative learning experience provides six months of hands-on training where participants take a deep dive into the world of full-stack development from the fundamentals to advanced techniques, and they will gain a solid understanding of the tools and technologies that power the web.

Participants will also experience an immersive 3-month internship where their newfound skills can be deployed in a real-world setting, gain invaluable practical experience, collaborate with industry experts, and build a network that will open doors for their future careers.

What they are saying

Commenting on the initiative, VP Engineering, Moniepoint Inc, Chukwudum Ekwueme, said:

“As a business, we have always envisioned a transformative approach to the use of technology in powering dreams and creating financial happiness in society. The HatchDev program is an excellent exemplar of this mandate and one that will allow participants to gain practical experience, upskilling, startup incubation, and product development, making them valuable assets to the tech industry upon completion. We are excited to be associated with an initiative that will support the government’s effort to build a robust digital economy for Nigeria.”

Also commenting, the NitHub Director and HatchDev project lead, Dr. Victor Odumuyiwa, said:

“We sincerely appreciate Moniepoint for collaborating with us to bring the inaugural edition of HatchDev to life in 2022. We have seen firsthand the program’s transformative power to change lives and empower young people with a future that they can be proud of while developing the necessary skills for amazing career opportunities in the global job market. I’d encourage those interested to apply and seize this unparalleled opportunity to be a part of an initiative that will shape the future of technology in Nigeria.”

How to apply

The application deadline is set for February 18, 2024, and intending participants are expected to have some knowledge of HTML, CSS and foundational JavaScript to enable them to make the most of this program. Interested persons can apply here.