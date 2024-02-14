The federal government has assured organized labour that it will resume the payment of N35,000 wage awards to public workers this week.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment Nkeiruka Onyejeocha affirmed the government’s commitment during a meeting with Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress representatives in Abuja on Tuesday.

Earlier, the NLC and TUC accused the government of not fulfilling the 16-point agreement reached on October 2, 2023, and issued a 14-day ultimatum on February 8, now in its sixth day.

Meanwhile, Onyejeocha urged labour to revoke their 14-day ultimatum, citing increased government efforts to finalize agreement implementation.

What the government is saying

In a statement by the Director of Press and Public Relations of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Olajide Oshundun, the minister said the meeting is to brief the Labour centres on the progress of the implementation of the agreement and to reaffirm the government’s commitment to the agreement.

“It is true we agreed, but the government has shown good faith, and considering the urgency of the issue at hand, I called this meeting because dialogue has always been the best way out, and we are all for the well-being of our people. I am here to show good cause on why some agreement has not been met.

“On the CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) buses, Programme Director and Chief Executive of the Presidential CNG initiative, Michael Oluwagbemi, who addressed the meeting virtually, gave credence to the Minister’s statement saying the government had made 70% payment for the procurement of new CNG buses and CNG kits.

“He said while some of the buses are ready, they expect to start assembling others locally including the tricycles between March and April 2024” , the statement reads.

On their part, the President, of Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, and Deputy President of TUC, Tommy Okon resolved to stand by their ultimatum, enjoining Government to speedily implement the agreement reached for the interest of Nigerians.

Backstory

Earlier, Nairametrics reported that the federal government promised to fulfil the payment of the N35,000 wage award, as well as address the issue of the new minimum wage, as agreed with the labour unions in 2023.

Recall that in 2023, the trade unions, comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) entered into an agreement with the Federal Government where the latter agreed to pay a N35,000 wage award to workers for six months, as well as review the minimum wage in 2024.

“I am here specifically to reassure you that we have not forgotten about the agreements between the government and trade unions.

“Government is working round the clock to ensure that agreements with trade unions are fulfilled.

“Thank God that you have confirmed that the federal government has started paying the N35,000 wage award.

“I can assure you that the payment is on course and the outstanding will be paid within a short period of time,” the government said.