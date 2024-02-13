President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday forwarded a list of names to the Senate for the screening and confirmation of five individuals nominated as directors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) board.

Tinubu’s formal request was conveyed in a letter addressed to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, which was read during the plenary session on Tuesday.

The letter reads,

“In compliance with the provisions of Section 6, subsection 1b and section 10 subsection 1 and 2 of the Central Bank of Nigeria Establishment Act, 2007.

“I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of the under-listed five persons as Directors of the Board of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Robert Agbide, Ado Wanga, Muritala Sagaley, Urom Eke and Olayinka Aliyu.

“While hoping that the request will receive the expeditious consideration of the Senate, please accept the distinguished Senate President, the assurance of my highest regards.”

Having read the letter to the House, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio subsequently referred the matter to the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance, and Other Financial Institutions for additional legislative review.

The committee is tasked with reporting back to plenary within four weeks.

More Insights

Akpabio thereafter referred to the request to the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance, and Other Financial Institutions for further legislative action and to report back to plenary in four weeks.

Similarly, Tinubu in a separate letter sought the confirmation of the Senate for the appointment of Mr Hamidu Rahim as Commissioner for the National Population Commission (NPC) representing Osun State.

Tinubu said the request was following provisions of Section 154 sub section 1 of the 1999 Constitution (As Amended).

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpiabio referred the request to the Senate Committee on National Population and National Identity for further legislative work and to report back to plenary in one week.