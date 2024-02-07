The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has urged the federal government to intervene promptly to curb fee hikes and unjust policies withholding exams from students in tertiary institutions nationwide.

This plea follows NANS’s apprehension regarding the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike’s decision to withhold exams from students with outstanding school fees.

The action is troubling, especially after the student body’s president expressed concern in a statement.

NAN President, Lucky Emonefe appealed to the University Management of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, urging them to reconsider their decision and seek alternative solutions that do not discriminate against students based on their financial status.

The statement seen by Nairametrics, emphasized that education is a fundamental right and every student should have the opportunity to excel academically regardless of their financial situation.

They added that imposing such unfair conditions during exams undermines fairness and obstructs the goal of providing quality education.

“ This policy is worrisome because many students and their families are currently facing financial challenges and may not be able to afford the full payment at once.

“By denying them the opportunity to take their exams, their academic future is jeopardized, which contradicts the principle of equal access to education.

“Education is crucial for our nation’s development, and every student must have equal opportunities to succeed.

“We stand in solidarity with the affected students and will continue to advocate for their rights and well-being.

“The National Association of Nigerian Students demands immediate action to rectify this situation and ensure that all students are treated fairly.”

In response, the Coordinator of NANS Southeast and Chairman of the Abia Axis Joint Campus Council was tasked with finding ways to resolve the issue so that students of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike can continue their exams without hindrance.

Furthermore, they called on the Nigerian government, particularly the Minister of Education, to intervene and ensure that all tertiary institutions in the country adhere to fair and inclusive policies regarding school fees and exams.

They stressed the importance of education for the nation’s development and the need for every student to have equal opportunities to succeed.

They declared solidarity with the affected students and pledged to continue advocating for their rights and well-being. They demanded immediate action to rectify the situation and ensure fair treatment of all students.