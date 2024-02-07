We are in the month of love people! (sorry single pringles). Cupid has already started moving about with his bow and arrow looking for hearts to shoot down.

Everywhere you turn in the month of February screams L.O.V.E. It’s in your face, ears, mouth… You can feel it, touch it, even smell it.

Ah, love! The sweet aroma of roses, the sound of heartbeats syncing, the heart-shaped gifts, the warmth of shared laughter—I could go on and on. Help! I think I’ve been hit by Cupid!

Love is the most beautiful feeling in the world. To love and be loved in return is wonderful but have you ever wondered what sails your love boat?

What gives you affirmation that someone loves you or is in love with you and vice versa? Let’s take a look at the 5 love languages to see which one does it for you.

Acts of Service

For those who speak the language of acts of service, actions speak louder than words. Vacuuming the house, washing the dishes, or surprising your partner with breakfast in bed are all gestures that scream, “I love you!” If you find joy in rolling up your sleeves to help your loved ones, acts of service might just be your love language.

Words of Affirmation

Is your heart aflutter when you hear sweet nothings whispered in your ear? If so, then I think you just found your love language. Whether it’s a heartfelt compliment or an “I love you” text, words carry weight in this language. And remember, even a well-timed “You’re amazing!” can be the arrow that pierces through the heart.

Quality Time

I remember when I was in the university and my idea of a date was taking long walks around the school. Some of my friends thought I was weird but that, for me, was how a date was supposed to be.

People who love quality time thrive on undivided attention. It’s not just about being physically present but truly engaging in the moment.

So, put down that smartphone, turn off the TV, take a break from Al Gore’s internet and let the bonding begin.

Whether it’s a cosy night in or a spontaneous road trip, quality time lovers revel in the cherished minutes spent together.

Physical Touch

Clingy much? If you’re a fan of holding hands, cuddling, or stealing a kiss in the moonlight or cinema, your love language might be physical touch.

Physical intimacy is the heartstring that connects you to your loved ones. From a warm embrace to a gentle pat on the back, the power of touch transcends words.

Receiving Gifts

Do you like your love wrapped in a bow? If you find joy in giving and receiving thoughtful presents, then receiving gifts is your love language.

For some, it’s the thought that counts, but for others, it’s the actual gift that steals the show. It’s not about the price tag but the sentiment behind the gesture.

So, who said diamonds were a girl’s best friend? Errm… they are mine but if your pocket is screaming, ABORT MISSION! Not to worry, the UBA prepaid card is a perfect gift that I’d equally cherish.

