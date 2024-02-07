The trial of Patrick Akpobolokemi, a former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), has faced a setback due to the absence of a defence witness.

Akpobolokemi, alongside Ezekiel Agaba, a former Executive Director of NIMASA, is facing charges related to an amended 12-year-old case involving alleged stealing, forgery, and conspiracy amounting to N754.8 million.

As the proceedings unfolded, the counsel for the first defendant, Mr Charles Okechukwu, informed the court that the defence would be unable to present its case.

Okechukwu cited the unfortunate circumstance of one witness being bereaved and having travelled for the obsequies, while the other defence witness was also unavailable.

“We have written an application for adjournment, though we know that today is slated for defence. The defence witnesses that we intended to present are unavailable for the trial. One of the witnesses lost his mother, and the service of songs takes place tomorrow, so he is not in Lagos but in Bayelsa,” explained Okechukwu.

The defence counsel submitted a formal letter to the prosecution, notifying them of the situation and requesting an adjournment to future dates.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) counsel, Suleiman Suleiman, acknowledged the receipt of the letter and expressed no objection to the request, emphasizing the importance of justice.

The presiding judge, Justice Raliatu Adebiyi, granted the adjournment, rescheduling the case for continuation on February 27.

This setback follows the closure of the prosecution’s case, after which the defendants filed no-case submissions through their respective lawyers, Collins Ogbonna and Edoka Onyeke.

What you should know

In a previous ruling on May 8, 2023, Justice Adebiyi held that the prosecution had established a prima facie case against the defendants on specific counts related to stealing and forgery.

The judge discharged and acquitted the defendants on other counts, directing them to commence their defence on the remaining charges.

The alleged offences in question contravene Sections 285 and 409 of the Criminal Code Laws of Lagos State 2011.

As the trial progresses, the intricacies of the case unfold, and the legal teams prepare for the forthcoming defence presentation.