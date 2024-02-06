On Thursday, President Bola Tinubu will initiate the construction of a 3,112 housing unit project in Karsana District, Phase 3, Federal Capital Territory.

This groundbreaking event signifies the official launch of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development’s Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Programme, according to a statement on the ministry’s official X handle.

“The Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development is pleased to inform the public that His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will officially launch the Ministry’s nationwide Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Programme with a ground-breaking ceremony for a 3,112 housing unit project site in Karsana, Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, on Thursday, 8 th February 2024,” the statement read in part.

Recall that Nairametrics had previously reported the announcement by the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, where the Federal Government introduced the Renewed Hope Cities and Estate Programme. The initiative aims to deliver 1,000 housing units in each of the 36 States and 4,000 units in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The statement on the ministry’s X handle additionally indicated that the imminent commencement of the 3,112 housing unit project in the national capital will mark the beginning of a sequence of groundbreaking ceremonies for the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Programme at selected sites throughout the country.

What you should know

As reported earlier by Nairametrics, the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development disclosed the Federal Government’s ambitious plan to bridge the housing gap in the country by providing 5.5 million housing units nationwide over the next 10 years.

The Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Programme is one of the initiatives of the Federal Government to bridge the housing gap nationwide by providing 1,000 housing units in each of the 36 States and 4,000 in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Implementation of the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Programme will involve collaboration among the Federal Mortgage Bank, Federal Housing Authority, and Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Musa Dangiwa, earlier issued Land Allocation Requests to all states, urging a minimum of 50 hectares of land in close proximity to the respective state capitals.

Nairametrics previously covered the approval by the Katsina State Government to release 25 hectares, meeting half of the minimum 50 hectares needed for the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Programme.