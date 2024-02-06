The NGX continued its bearish run, declining by 1.5% to close at 102,108.05 points, down by 1,551.76 points from yesterday’s 103,659.81 points.

The market breadth was very negative as only 14 stocks recorded gains while 46 stocks recorded losses, even as BUA Cement was the biggest loser during the day with a 10% loss.

Similar to the ASI, there was an N850 billion decline in equities as the market capitalization declined to N55.87 trillion, from yesterday’s N56.72 trillion.

In terms of trading volume, there was a 41.2% decline in trading volume to 494.19 million units, from yesterday’s 841.55 million units. Concerning trading value, there was a 61% decline to N7.6 billion from yesterday’s N19.33 billion.

Market Indices

NGX All-Share Index: 102,108.05 points

% Day Change: -1.50%

Day’s Lowest: 102,033.20 points

Day’s Highest: 103,784.49 points

% YTD: +36.56%

Market Cap: N55.87 trillion

Volume Traded: 491.19 million units

Value Traded: N7.6 billion

Top Gainers

CADBURY: +10.00% to close at N24.20

+10.00% to close at N24.20 JULI: +10.00% to close at N0.77

+10.00% to close at N0.77 MEYER: +9.94% to close at N5.20

+9.94% to close at N5.20 DAARCOMM: +9.09% to close at N0.84

+9.09% to close at N0.84 CAP: +4.58% to close at N25.10

+4.58% to close at N25.10 FIDELITYBK: +3.45% to close at N12.00

Top Losers

BUACEMENT: -10.00% to close at N166.50

-10.00% to close at N166.50 CONHALLPLC: -10.00% to close at N1.53

-10.00% to close at N1.53 STERLINGNG: -9.85% to close at N5.86

-9.85% to close at N5.86 TIP: -9.79% to close at N2.12

-9.79% to close at N2.12 UPDC: -9.79% to close at N1.75

-9.79% to close at N1.75 JAPAULGOLD: -9.77% to close at N2.77

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of trading volume, JAIZBANK (-2.62%) led with 90.78 million units, followed by UNIVINSURE (-7.14%) with 40.40 million units, JAPAULGOLD (-9.77%) with 33.61 million units, GTCO (-1.48%) with 32.95 million units, and FBNH (-2.31%) with 27.54 million units.

Concerning value, GTCO (-1.48%) led with N1.32 billion, followed by FBNH (-2.31%) with N702.46 million, MTNN (+0.36%) with N665.30 million, UBA (-5.70%) with N552.55 million, and ZENITHBANK (-3.10%) with N540.74 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

Trading sentiment was negative for stocks worth over N1 trillion as BUACEMENT (-10.00%), GTCO (-1.48%), and ZENITHBANK (-3.10%) recorded losses, while MTNN (+0.36%) recorded price gain.

However, other members of the category, BUAFOODS, AIRTELAFRI, DANGCEM, GEREGU, and SEPLAT recorded no price changes.

Trading sentiment was also negative for tier-1 banks as FBNH (-2.31%), ACCESSCORP (-1.92%), and UBA (-5.7%) also recorded price losses.