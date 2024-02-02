The Jigawa State Government has sponsored a total of 194 medical students from Jigawa State to Northern Cyprus and India to resume their studies, following their evacuation from the Republic of Sudan.

Mr Saidu Magaji, the Executive Secretary of the Jigawa State Scholarship Board, confirmed the departure and detailed the arrangements made for their flights.

The sponsorship

Out of the 194 students, 184 have been placed at the Near East University Cyprus, while the remaining 10 are headed to Integral University in India.

These students were originally studying in the Republic of Sudan under the state government’s sponsorship before the outbreak of civil war in the country.

Among the sponsored students, 192 will pursue medicine, one will study Artificial Intelligence, and one will study Pharmacy.

The state government invested N2.3 billion in tuition fees, accommodation, living allowances, VAT Resident Permit, and other allowances for the students bound for Near East University Cyprus.

An additional N102.1 million was allocated for tuition fees, foreign sports school services, Resident permits, and other allowances for those heading to Integral University in India.

Magaji emphasized that the state government implemented a mandatory bond for each student, requiring them to return after completing their studies and serve the state for a specified period—ranging from two to five years, depending on the agreement.

After completing their studies and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), the students will contribute their acquired skills to the state.

Speaking about the local scholarship program, Magaji mentioned that the state government approved N774 million for the payment of scholarships for 26,834 students at various institutions across the country.

Expressing their gratitude, some of the students acknowledged the government and the people of Jigawa for providing them with the opportunity to resume their studies.

Umar Dauda, a level 300 student heading to Northern Cyprus, expressed gratitude, emphasizing the initiative taken by Jigawa State to rearrange and secure admission for their sponsored students outside the country, setting them apart from other states in the North.

Other students, including Ibrahim Lawal, Fatima Umar, and Badiyanatu Maigatari, shared their happiness for the chance to return to class after facing challenges in Sudan.