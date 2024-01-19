The Jigawa State Government has announced an increase in the monthly allowance for Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs) from N7,000 to N10,000.

Alhaji Sagir Musa, the Commissioner for Information, Youths, Sports, and Culture, shared this development on Friday in Dutse. The decision to augment the allowances was made during the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting held on Thursday.

The allowance

Alhaji Sagir Musa revealed that the council not only approved the increase in the monthly stipend but also sanctioned a rise in the number of beneficiaries in each of the 27 local government areas, elevating the count from 150 to 200.

Explaining the rationale behind the decision, Musa stated that the move aligns with the government’s commitment to improving the welfare of PWDs in the state.

He further disclosed that the SEC greenlit the establishment of a comprehensive database encompassing orphans, orphanages, vulnerable individuals, and the aged population.

This initiative is a response to a memo presented by the Ministry of Women’s Affairs.

In addition to the database, the council also endorsed the conduct of physical verification and validation for Persons Living with Disabilities.

Musa emphasized that these measures aim to ensure accurate identification and support for those in need.

He remarked, “Following deliberations on the memo, the council unanimously approved the upward review of the monthly allowance for each person living with a disability from N7,000 to N10,000.

The council also approved an increase in the number of beneficiaries in each of the 27 local government areas from 150 to 200.”

This move by the Jigawa State Government reflects a commitment to inclusivity and the well-being of vulnerable populations, setting a positive precedent for social welfare initiatives in the region.