President Bola Tinubu has mandated the release of funds to resume construction on specific sections of the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road project, the Second Niger Bridge bypasses, and other critical highways.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, disclosed this while conducting an inspection tour of road projects in Makurdi, Benue State.

The inspection covered various road projects, including the Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi road reconstruction, Lafia By-pass, and dualization of the Markurdi-Otukpo-9th Mile Enugu road projects, as outlined in the ministry’s statement.

“So let me use this opportunity to also thank Mr. President. Just about three days ago, he approved that work should immediately commence in many sections; in Abuja,- Kaduna,-and Zaria- Kano road. It’s a very good and cheering news for me. We were having some problems with funding. But Mr. President has solved that problem and directed the immediate release of funds so that the projects will continue.

“The same thing applies to the Lagos Ibadan and the 2nd Niger Bridge two bypasses. Mr. President has directed the immediate release of money for the projects. As you see me, I am rejoicing like a newborn baby,” Umahi stated.

In another inspection tour, Umahi covered a driving distance of approximately 446 km from Abuja to Enugu, navigating through the problematic sections of the Otukpo-Nsukka-Uboloafor Enugu road.

This provided him with the opportunity to offer policy direction to the engineers and contractors on-site, focusing on new initiatives related to scoping, construction, and the dimensions of the Highway Development and Management Initiative (HDMI), the statement revealed.

Additionally, the Minister identified areas at major junctions of the road project that necessitate flyovers, particularly the stretch after Abacha Barracks in Abuja and the Markurdi axis, where road users experience heavy traffic.

The Minister of Works reassured Nigerians that President Tinubu’s administration is determined to enhance road infrastructure, a key catalyst for economic growth and national development.