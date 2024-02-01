The Minister of Power, Bayo Adelabu has stated that both the Olorunsogo and Omotosho power plants were operating below 25% capacity as a result of gas shortage which further curtails power generation across the country.

Mr. Adelabu stated this during a visit to the facilities in Abeokuta and Akure on Wednesday.

According to him, the visit to both power plants part of wider visit to power generating facilities across the country where he expressed disappointment over the under-utilisation of both power plants.

He said, “I am impressed with the size and the technology of the power plants here; their operational history is also impressive. And I am amazed at the level of underutilisation of these power installations.

“Each of them operates below 25% capacity. When we are still complaining that power generation is low in this country, A major part of it is the shortage in gas supply to these installations which was why I needed to see these plants myself.

“To look at what we can do to improve the operational capacity of these plants. What can we do to repair those turbines that are down?

“What can we do to support these power plants to operate at impressive capacity so that power supply will improve nationwide?”

Gas utilisation and tariffs

Speaking further, the minister highlighted the necessity for high-level discussions within the ministry to enhance gas utilization for power generation. He emphasized that if the government is unwilling to subsidize funding, transitioning to a cost-effective tariff would be preferable.

Assuring Nigerians, he promised that the recurring power generation declines caused by gas shortages would soon see improvement. Furthermore, the ministry intends to address a portion of the significant gas debts to facilitate this enhancement.