The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing progress of the Abuja light rail project, affirming the project’s commitment to meet its delivery deadline on May 29.

He stated this during an inspection conducted on Wednesday, focusing on the construction of access roads connecting the Metro Train Station to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The minister, addressing accompanying journalists, reiterated that the formal commissioning of the rail project on May 29 would be undertaken by President Bola Tinubu in commemoration of his one-year tenure in office.

The stations Wike visited are, Wupa station close to Idu and Bassanjiwa station close to the airport.

“This is part of our routine inspection of ongoing projects to see what the contractors have been doing.

“We are working day and night to see that we fulfill; the promise we made to President Tinubu and residents of the FCT, that by May, Mr President will ride on the Metro line.

“We want to have access roads to the various train stations, because if you do not create access roads to the communities who will be using the train, then the aim is defeated,’’ he said.

The minister acknowledged the contractors’ dedication to completing the project, noting the commitment expressed by the representative of China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Ltd., who stated their intention to work tirelessly day and night for its timely completion.

More Insights

Wike underscored the importance of the Abuja Light Rail project, emphasizing its potential to alleviate traffic congestion by reducing the number of vehicles entering the city.

Regarding funding for the project, the minister assured that the FCT Administration was well-prepared and had secured funding from various sources to ensure project delivery.

Addressing concerns about security for on-site workers, Wike expressed confidence that security had significantly improved in the territory. He noted that the ability to work at night in Abuja reflected the city’s secured status.

During an earlier inspection, the minister examined the construction progress of a single-lane expressway from Idu Industrial Layout to Zuba, undertaken by Salini Nigeria Ltd.

Wike explained that project delays were attributed to the need for permission from the Federal Ministry of Transport, as the construction crossed a rail line. If approval is granted, the minister anticipates increased work efficiency and project acceleration.