The Lagos State Government has given a final 30-day notice to owners and occupiers of buildings converted without approval to Churches, Mosques, clubhouses, lounges, and bars in residential areas.

The General Manager of Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Arc. Gbolahan Oki, announced the notice from his office as a part of the ongoing zero-tolerance initiative.

It covers all buildings serving as bars, clubhouses, or religious centers in residential areas without the required permits from relevant authorities.

Pointing to ongoing security concerns among citizens and continuous complaints about club owners neglecting safety guidelines, he underscored the necessity of the removal notice.

What the Lagos Govt is Saying

Oki emphasized that owners of buildings in residential areas converted to Church, Mosque, clubs, bar, or lounge without necessary approvals must evacuate occupants within the 30-day final notice period.

The state will proceed with the outright removal of non-compliant buildings, and owners will bear the cost without further notice.

“Lagos State Government has given 30-day final notice to owners/occupiers of residential buildings illegally converted to churches, mosques, clubhouses, lounges, and bars across the state without approval for change of use, to revert to the original use of the structure.

“The removal notice became imperative following security concerns of citizens and repeated complaints of non-adherence to safety and security guidelines issued to the club owners.

“Any owner of buildings in residential areas that have been converted to churches, mosques, clubs, bars or lounges without the requisite approvals should evict such occupants before the expiration of the 30 days’ final notice as the state will not give further notice of sealing but outright removal of such non-conforming buildings at the cost of the owners,” the statement reads in part.

More Insights

Speaking further, Oki affirmed that LASBCA had already identified illegal and non-conforming structures, issuing statutory enforcement notices. Despite this, those affected have shown a lack of response, prompting the issuance of the final notice.

He stated that residents of areas designated as residential places especially elderly’s in the Lekki axis and its environs have repeatedly called on the state government to save their souls following the adverse effects the conversions of properties in the area to Churches, Mosques, bars, clubs and lounges is having on their health and security of the area.

Oki, therefore, urged property owners to take the notice with all seriousness it deserves as nobody would be spared in the effort to sanitize the state in line with the Africa’s model mega city status vision of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.