The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has revealed that the anti-graft agency uncovered how a religious sect in Nigeria is laundering money for terrorists.

This was made known by Olukoyede during a one-day dialogue on ‘Youth, Religion and the Fight against Corruption’, on Wednesday, January 30, 2024, at the Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

Olukoyede also revealed that another religious body was found to be protecting a money launderer after some money suspected to have been laundered was traced to the organisation’s bank account.

Religious bodies, organizations guilty of money laundering

The EFCC boss pointed out that religious organisations, institutions, sects, and bodies, have been found culpable of money laundering.

Olukoyede said, “A religious sect in this country had been found to be laundering money for terrorists.

“We were able to trace some laundered money to a religious organisation, and when we apporached the religious organisation about it and we were carrying out our investigation, we got a restraining order stopping us from carrying out our investigation.”

