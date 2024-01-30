British Nigerian Labour MP Kate Osamor is currently facing the suspension of the whip as an investigation is launched into her statement referring to Gaza as a genocide on Holocaust Memorial Day.

The minister ignited controversy by suggesting in her weekly newsletter that Gaza should be included in the category of “recent genocides.”

In a post accompanied by a photo of herself signing the Holocaust Education Trust’s commemoration book in Westminster, Osamor wrote,

“Tomorrow is Holocaust Memorial Day, an international day to remember the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust, the millions of other people murdered under Nazi persecution of other groups and more recent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and now Gaza.”

Following the ensuing backlash, Osamor issued an apology on social media, stating, “I apologise for any offence caused by my reference to the ongoing humanitarian disaster in Gaza as part of that period of remembrance.” The Member of Parliament for Edmonton in north London is slated to meet with party whips to address the matter.

The controversial remarks drew reactions from key organizations, including the Board of Deputies, the Jewish Labour Movement, and the Holocaust Educational Trust.

What we know

Jonathan Reynolds, the shadow business secretary, confirmed that Osamor engaged in discussions with the chief whip about her comments and is scheduled for further conversations. He stressed the party’s earnest approach to such matters and underscored the significance of Holocaust Remembrance Day.

As internal tensions within Labour persist over the party’s stance on Israel’s actions in Gaza, party leader Keir Starmer has voiced support for Israel’s right to defend itself. However, he has also called for a sustainable ceasefire and expressed concern over casualties. The party’s position on this issue has led to internal divisions, with calls for a more critical stance on Israel’s military actions.

Momentum, a left-wing pressure group within Labour, strongly criticized the decision to suspend Kate Osamor’s whip, deeming it an “outrageous decision” that tarnishes Labour’s reputation for anti-racism under Keir Starmer. They are urging an immediate reversal of the suspension.

About Kate Osamor

Osamor is the Labour and Co-operative Member of Parliament for Edmonton, holding a seat on the International Development Select Committee.

Elected in 2014 as a member of the National Executive Committee for the Labour Party, she later assumed the role of a Shadow Cabinet representative on the National Executive Committee, appointed by Rt Hon Jeremy Corbyn in 2016.

Serving as the Labour MP for Edmonton since 2015, Kate secured re-election in both the 2017 and 2019 general elections. She earned her degree in Third World Studies from the University of East London and, prior to her parliamentary tenure, worked as a GP Practice manager at an Enfield surgery. Additionally, Kate contributes to a women’s charity in Enfield, addressing economic disadvantage.

In September 2015, Kate became the Private Parliamentary Secretary to Jeremy Corbyn MP, then the leader of the Official Opposition party. She also held roles on the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education and the Petitions Committee from September 2015 to June 2016.

Since her initial election to Parliament in 2015, Kate has assumed various frontbench roles, including Minister for Women and Equalities from January 2016 to June 2016. Notably, she served as the Shadow Secretary of State for International Development from June 2016 to December 2018, advocating for the UK’s crucial role in shaping a more equitable world.

Chairing the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Nigeria, Kate established the APPG on No Recourse to public funds in 2018.