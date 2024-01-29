The Swedish Migration Agency recently revamped its work permit processing model, prioritizing the swift processing of applications from highly skilled international professionals.

This was made effective as at January the 29th.

The updated system aims to address Minister Malmer Stenergard’s concerns regarding prolonged processing times impeding Sweden’s talent attraction and retention efforts. The previous “certified process” for large companies, initially involving 20 companies but expanding to 640, was found inadequate, leading to inefficiencies and delays.

Furthermore, it also seeks to address concerns regarding prolonged processing times that have affected Sweden’s ability to attract and retain talented individuals, thus maintaining its competitiveness.

According to the former Migration Agency director-general Mikael Ribbenvik who had advocated for this reform, it emphasizes the need to focus on attracting highly skilled workers.

According to him, this targeted approach will empower Sweden to compete effectively in the global talent arena.

Faster processing time through categorization

To achieve faster processing, the Agency will introduce a revised application sorting system.

Applications for work permits will be categorized into four groups (A-D), with Category A getting priority. By also sorting based on occupation and industry, applications can be ready for decision-making, thus speeding up the overall process.

Nairametrics learns that applications falling under Category A will be processed by specialized international recruitment units, ensuring a maximum processing time of 30 days.

Better support for employees

In addition to expediting processing, the Agency will provide specialized assistance for employers seeking highly skilled personnel, offering:

Tailored customer service: Available via phone, email, and potentially in-person consultations.

Project-specific aid: Extra support for significant ventures with substantial recruitment demands, such as battery manufacturers and newly established steel plants in Norrland.

Industry involvement: Ongoing partnerships with industry and employer associations to meet their informational requirements and enhance application accuracy.

Driving Sweden’s competitiveness

The Swedish Migration Agency’s new work permit processing model marks a significant stride towards attracting and retaining international talent. By prioritizing highly qualified individuals, streamlining application procedures, and bolstering support for employers, the Agency endeavors to uphold Sweden’s competitiveness as a preferred destination for skilled professionals.