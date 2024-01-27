The President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, has announced that his administration is working to implement a Visa-free policy to all travellers from Africa to Ghana, starting this year.

The president made the announcement in statement during the 2024 Africa Prosperity Dialogue in Ghana.

Akufo-Addo emphasized the significance of implementing such policies across the continent, advocating for the unhindered movement of people, goods, and services across the continent.

According to him, this approach aims to capitalize on increased trade, fostering economic transformation in Africa.

He said,

“ Many of you had to acquire a visa to come to this event, we made a special arrangement for this conference, we reduced the visa acquisition fee by 50%, and we were thus able to receive your visa on arrival.

“The government of Ghana is committed to ensuring visa-free for all Africans travelling into our country, and the process has begun to get the policy implemented this year.”

What you should know

Ghana is the fifth African country flaunting the idea of a visa-free entry to all African migrants as part of the continent’s effort to promote free flow of trade, single-market model as well as economic growth as stipulated by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.

Last year, Kenya and Rwanda , both East African countries decided to waive visa requirements for African migrants into their various countries.

In addition, Seychelles, Gambia as well as Benin Republic have all lifted visa requirements for visiting African travellers.

The Africa Prosperity Dialogue, organized by the AfCFTA Secretariat and the African Prosperity Network, a think tank, serves as an annual platform for Africa’s leadership to engage, forge partnerships, and commit to achieving the African Union’s Agenda 2063.