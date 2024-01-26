The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has said that the stock market facilitated the raising of over N3.85 trillion by government and corporate entities to finance various projects.

Mr Jude Chiemeka, Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos while providing an insight on the contributions made by the NGX in 2023.

He said the figure demonstrates the pivotal role of the stock market in enabling capital formation and investment in the economy.

Tax contributions

Chiemeka said that the substantial tax contributions made by the top five listed companies, amounted to over N362 billion to the federal government, with N962 billion paid as dividends.

He said: “Our market continued to be resilient in providing stakeholders with a platform to raise capital and invest.

“Year to date, NGX has facilitated needed financing of more than N3.85 trillion in capital raised by governments and corporates across various asset classes.

“We remain committed to assisting issuers derive great value from their interactions with the market, by positioning ourselves as the African Exchange of choice.

“We will continue to adopt rules, aimed at improving the corporate governance of our listed firms.

“We also offer products and services that are tailored to the needs of investors in a fair and orderly market.”

The CEO said this showed the positive impact of the stock market on government revenue and shareholder returns.

Investment opportunities

Chiemeka, who spoke on the resilience and reliability of the NGX, said investment opportunities provided by the exchange are diverse.

These, he said, include equities, fixed income, derivatives, and other exchange-traded products (ETPs) like Mutual Funds and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

He noted that this signifies the NGX’s commitment to offering a robust and efficient platform for investors across various asset classes.

Chiemeka said that the market’s role in long-term investing and innovation reflects the exchange’s dedication to fostering a dynamic and responsive capital market.

He maintained that the investments in technology by NGX aimed at ensuring a seamless and uninterrupted transaction experience for investors and underscoring the Exchange’s commitment to operational excellence and customer satisfaction.

Chiemeka explained that, following returns recorded by the market in the last five years, the NGX remains a dependable platform for investors.

“We have continued our advocacy efforts with the Nigerian government on behalf of our listed corporates on tax reforms, prioritisation of foreign exchange allocation, and stakeholder engagement.

”The Exchange’s support for listed companies extends to enhancing investor and customer understanding of the unique benefits and added assurance associated with investing in such companies,” he said.