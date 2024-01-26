A private jet having about 10 persons onboard including Very Important Personalities (VIPs)is reported to have crash-landed, overshooting the Ibadan airport runway, Oyo State.

According to Channels Television, the incident was reported to have happened on Friday, January 26, 2024, around 11 am at the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport.

The jet with registration number, N580KR, missed the runway and skidded into the nearby bush.

Firefighters, rescue officials deployed

Firefighters and rescue officials from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) were immediately deployed to the scene. But there was no death or casualty recorded.

A Spokesperson for the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Carol Adekotujo, said,

“It was a private plane from Abuja. It landed safely but overshot the runway. There was no casualty.’’

Also, a spokesman for the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) Tunji Oketunmbi, confirmed the incident but said a team had been dispatched to the site for a probe.

What you should know

There have been several reported cases of aviation incidents in recent times, raising some concerns in the sector despite some measures so far taken by the current administration.

Recall that in November 2023, the Minister of Power, Mr Adebayo Adelabu, and 12 other passengers and flight crew narrowly escaped a tragic fate as their HS 125 aircraft, bearing nationality and registration marks 5N-AMM, operated by Flint Aero, crashed in Ibadan, Oyo State airport.

The aircraft, which had departed Abuja was en route to Ibadan. Remarkably, there were no fatalities, although the aircraft sustained significant damage.

It was reported that the pilot had been cleared for an RNAV approach to Runway 22 of Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport, Ibadan. But the plane skidded off the runway.

Quick and efficient action allowed all passengers and crew members to be safely evacuated.

This is a developing story…