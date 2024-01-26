JapaulGold & Ventures has reported a pre-tax profit of N695.16 million in FY 2023, representing a growth of 351% from 2022.

According to the company’s unaudited financial results for 2023, the company recorded a turnover of N2.60 billion in 2023, marking a 93% increase from 2022.

The company which is involved in Nigeria’s mining and maritime sectors, recorded a turnover of N413 million in the final quarter of 2023 (Q4 2023), which was 25% year-on-year higher than the N329.2 million recorded in Q4 2022.

Key Highlights of the Report: FY 2023 (FY 2022, % Change)

Turnover: N2.60 billion (N1.34 billion, +93%)

Cost of sales: N997.65 million (N785.30 million, +27%)

Gross profit: N1.60 billion (N559.25 million, +186%)

Operating profit: N696.73 million (N155.16 million, +349%)

Net finance costs N1.58 million (N982,000, +61%)

Profit before taxation: N695.16 million (N154.18 million, +351%)

Net income: N695.16 million (N154.18 million, +351%)

Net assets: N568.72 million (-N126.43 billion, +550%)

What you should know

The majority of the company’s revenue came from its dredging business, which contributed about 90.4%, (N2.35 billion) of the turnover in 2023. The turnover generated by Japaul Dredging in 2023 was a 100% growth from the N1.17 billion generated by the sector in 2022.

JapaulGold and Ventures were recently in the news after an announcement to raise additional equity capital of N20 billion at the NGX. The company also announced a stake acquisition in two gold mining assets, which are 50% in H&H Mines and 100% in Covenant Gems and Gold Minerals.

However, a breakdown of the company’s revenue by business unit shows that there is presently no turnover from any of the company’s mining assets.

In the stock market, JapaulGold’s stocks have done consistently well. For example, in 2023, JapaulGold & Ventures recorded a 507% growth in the NGX to end as the seventh best-performing stock in the NGX in 2023. In 2024 so far, the stock has appreciated by 64.7%.