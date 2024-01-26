The ILO has released new indicators on work-based learning (WBL) which plays a crucial role in developing workers’ skills for the evolving labour market and vocational education.

The new indicators seen by Nairametrics, offers statistical insights from 2023, into youth participation in various forms of WBL including apprenticeships.

These indicators serve as a guide for policy adjustments to enhance inclusive work-based learning.

About Work-based learning

Work-based learning (WBL) plays a crucial role in developing workers’ skills for the evolving labour market. It is not solely a path for youths but also for adults seeking opportunities to up-skill or re-skill.

The promotion and wider accessibility of apprenticeships and other work-based training opportunities can reduce youth unemployment, facilitates transitions into the workforce, enhances the productivity and competitiveness of enterprises, and enables workers to develop relevant skills in a rapidly changing world of work.

This is why the International Labour Conference recently adopted the Quality Apprenticeships Recommendation, 2023 (No. 208), which offers detailed guidance to Member States on promoting and regulating apprenticeships.

Here are the indicators from ILO which countries need to adopt for policy recalibration for effective and inclusive work-based learning (WBL):

Youth attendance in education and training or lack thereof

The report indicates that access to quality education and lifelong learning is crucial for a fulfilling life and a just transition to a low-carbon economy.

Unfortunately, global engagement in education and training among young people aged 15 to 24 is only around 50%. Disparities exist among countries, ranging from 20% to nearly 80%, with the highest attendance in Europe and Central Asia and the lowest in Africa.

While young women are more likely to be in education or training globally, this doesn’t necessarily lead to better employment outcomes.

The report highlights that in Africa last year, 45% of youths aged 15 to 24 attended school, underscoring regional variations in educational engagement.

The vocational education conundrum

Vocational education is essential for developing specialized skills, but globally, only 13.6% of youths aged 15-24 have completed technical and vocational education and training. Europe and Central Asia have the highest share at 19.0%, while Africa has the lowest at 9.2%.

These percentages align with the share of the working-age population (15 and above) that has completed vocational education and training. Notable exceptions include the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Brunei Darussalam, Austria, and Serbia, where over 50% of the working-age population has completed vocational education.

The report indicates that in Africa, youths aged 15+ had an 11% participation in vocational education while youths aged 15-24 had a 9% participation.

Participation in work-based learning

The report indicates that globally, approximately 25 out of 1000 youths (aged 15-24) engage in apprenticeships or internships, based on data from 85 countries. It indicates a substantial variation both among countries and across age groups. Notably, male youths are almost twice as likely as females to participate in work-based learning.

The definition and structure of apprenticeships and internships vary widely among nations, ranging from short exposure programs to multi-year structured initiatives with defined competencies and off-the-job learning components.

Work-based learning remains underutilized, particularly among adults, with only 14 per 1,000 adults compared to 25 per 1,000 youth. The data indicates the potential for countries and employers to offer both initial training and reskilling/upskilling opportunities for both young individuals and those in prime age (25-54) to address challenges posed by the green and digital transitions.

In Nigeria, the participation rate in work-based learning is notably high, with 71% for youths aged 15-24 and 22% for prime age adults (25-54).

Emphasizing equal access, accessibility, affordability, fair remuneration, others for WBL

In summary these indicators emphasizes the need for policy adjustments to enhance inclusive work-based learning (WBL).

Disparities in participation based on age and gender highlights the importance of reforms. Policymakers should therefore prioritize equal access to work-based learning, addressing gaps from recruitment to training, assessment, and transition to work. This involves increasing program availability, reforming policies for accessibility, affordability, and inclusivity, with a focus on marginalized communities and individuals with disabilities.

Additionally, addressing unpaid work-based learning is crucial, requiring policies for safe workplaces, fair remuneration, and equal rights and social protection for learners.