The Secretary for Education in the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Dr. Danlami Hayyo, has announced the approval of N7 billion to cover 25% of the overdue salary arrears for teachers in public primary schools.

Hayyo stated this during a familiarization visit to the management of the FCT Universal Basic Education Board in Abuja on Thursday.

He mentioned that the FCTA will cover 40% of the overdue arrears, with the remaining 60% to be paid by the Area Councils.

Furthermore, he stated that the Administration has mandated the Area Councils and the FCT to make the payment within a three-month period, emphasizing that the funds will be deducted at the source and remitted to them.

“The essence of this visit is to see how the secretariat can collaborate with the Board towards achieving its mandate.

“I am thankful to God that the Board has counterpart funding in addition to the BESDA account.

“I promise that the available resources from UBEC and UBEB will be used to address the challenges,” Hayyo said.

More Insights

Speaking further, Hayyo reported that despite having a board with more than 1000 schools, there is still a shortage of teachers.

According to him, the administration is in the process of studying the challenges in order to come up with a solution.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Acting Executive Chairman of FCT Universal Basic Education, Dr Alhassan Sule, told the Education Secretary that the board has nine departments and four critical units.

Sule said girl child education was promoted through the establishment of Ako Girls’ Secondary School in addition to the board’s special schools amongst others.

He informed the Education Secretary of how the Board was partnering with NGOs to develop schools in the FCT.