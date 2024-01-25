The Lagos State Government is set to enforce the requirement for the provision of fire fighting devices in buildings, in line with the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law, 2019 as amended.

This was made known by the Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide in Alausa, Ikeja, on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

Olumide said that the move became necessary to prevent fire disasters in the State as the recent fire outbreak in Mandilas building, Broad Street, Lagos Island was enough warning for everyone to embrace Physical Planning Laws and endeavour to build right.

What the Lagos State Commissioner is saying

Olumide in his statement said, “It is good to note that the requirement for the provision of fire safety devices in buildings is as important as maintaining the right setbacks and airspaces. These requirements are there for our benefit by ensuring the safety and security of lives and property.’’

He urged property owners and developers to adhere strictly to provisions of Physical Planning Laws to avoid having their property sealed.

What you should know

Recall that in July 2021, the Lagos State House of Assembly had proposed a bill that provides that every building in the state is equipped with fire-fighting equipment such as a fire extinguisher to forestall fire incidents.

The proposal was made at a one-day public hearing on the bill titled, “ A Bill for a Law to Establish the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and for Connected Purposes ”.

”. The bill provides that all buildings must have fire safety equipment such as conventional fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, central fire alarm systems and, at least, two staircases for storey buildings.

It also provides that buildings that are two storeys or more are to have hose reel equipment and automatic fire detection and suppression system (Fire Master 200/Pyrogen etc).