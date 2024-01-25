On Tuesday, January 23, 2024, Gidi Real Estate Investment Limited launches her maiden building project, The Palms Residence.

The Palms Residence is a unique development of serviced terrace duplexes and fully detached duplexes designed with the consideration of the satisfaction of home finders and property finders.

Titled Governor’s Consent, it is a prime real estate project located at Abraham Adesanya, Ajah.

Its launch follows the company’s mandate of addressing the housing shortfall currently besieging the African continent and by extension, Nigeria, by combining greenery and exclusivity that gives residents a blend of luxury that is cost-effective.

For The Palms Residence, Gidi Real Estate seeks to make the customer journey one of a shared creation. #Buildingtogether as the estate’s campaign implies, the firm invites all subscribers to co-create The Palms Residence.