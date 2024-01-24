In a significant stride towards leadership and excellence, Tofunmi Akinseye, the CEO and Publisher of Savvy Media Africa, has been appointed as the Country Representative for the prestigious Africa Leadership Conference (ALC) 2024.

A seasoned professional with over a decade of experience in the media and communications realm, Tofunmi has not only etched her name in the industry but has also steered her PR company to success over the past two years. Tofunmi Akinseye’s journey in the media industry has been marked by distinction and innovation.

With over ten years of experience, she has played a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of media and communications.

Her stellar achievements include leading triumphant campaigns for renowned brands in the movie, telecommunications, transportation sector and more. Her strategic vision and dynamic approach have consistently set her apart as a trailblazer in the field.

Beyond her corporate achievements, Tofunmi Akinseye is dedicated to making a positive impact on the next generation. Her commitment to empowering youths is evident through the Savvy Media Edtech Initiative.

This initiative stands as a testament to her belief in the transformative power of education and technology, providing valuable resources and opportunities for young people to thrive in today’s world.

The Africa Leadership Conference, scheduled for April 2024 at Kempinski Hotel in Accra, Ghana, aims to address critical issues surrounding leadership development and management across the African continent.

Themed “Transformational Leadership, the Panacea for Africa’s Transformation,” the conference seeks to inspire love and hope for Africa while establishing a new leadership culture.

It will also bridge the gap between Africans at home and in the diaspora, fostering connections for sustainable businesses in Africa.

Distinguished as a gathering of thought leaders, the 2024 ALC boasts an impressive lineup of keynote speakers. Among them are the esteemed former President Olusegun Obasanjo, George C. Fraser, the influential Chairman and CEO of FraserNet, Inc., Ifiesimama Sekibo, CEO of Heritage Banking Company, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, the visionary President of the African Development Bank, and Prof. P.LO. Lumumba, the esteemed Director of the Kenya School of Law, among other luminaries.

Tofunmi Akinseye, expressing her enthusiasm about her new role, stated,

“Being appointed as the Country Representative for the Africa Leadership Conference is an honour and an opportunity to contribute to the transformation of leadership on our continent. I look forward to leveraging the power of the media to amplify the conference’s impact and inspire positive change.”

In support of this announcement, Linus Okorie, President of the Africa Leadership Conference, emphasized,

“Tofunmi Akinseye brings a wealth of experience and a proven commitment to empowering individuals. Her passion aligns seamlessly with the goals of the Africa Leadership Conference, and we believe her strategic insights will significantly contribute to the success of the 2024 event.”

The collaborative efforts between Tofunmi Akinseye, Savvy Media Africa, and the Africa Leadership Conference promise an inspiring event that will contribute to shaping the narrative of transformational leadership across the African continent.

For more information about the African Leadership Conference, visit https://alc.gotni.africa/ . Partnership or Sponsorship, email Hello@savvymediaafrica.com