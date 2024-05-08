In a move to build sustainable wealth, alleviate poverty, and create a better future for all, Assetrise Limited, in collaboration with AG Mortgage Bank Plc, has launched Palmrich Phase 6: Africa’s Premier Agro-Smart Economic City in Ado Odo Ota, Ogun State, Nigeria.

The launch of the 3,000-hectare Oil Palm Tree Estate heralds a watershed moment in Nigeria’s quest for sustainable agriculture and economic empowerment. Palmrich Phase 6 is more than just a development; it is a bold vision for the future—a testament to the boundless potential of sustainable agriculture as a catalyst for economic progress and social empowerment. From its sprawling oil palm tree estate to its cutting-edge agro-processing facilities, every aspect of Palmrich Phase 6 has been meticulously designed to maximize productivity, sustainability, and community impact through an accessible mortgage plan.

The launch ceremony, held amidst great anticipation and enthusiasm, was graced by esteemed dignitaries and prominent figures from both the public and private sectors. Among the distinguished attendees were the Group Managing Director, GMD, of Assetrise Limited, Mr. Rotimi Ojamamoye, and the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of AG Mortgage Bank Plc, Mr. Ngozi Onyemuwa Anyogu, whose visionary insights shed light on the impact of Palmrich Phase 6.

Mr. Rotimi underscored the transformative potential of agriculture, articulating the project’s strategic vision as an Agro-Smart Economic City.

“We have recognized agriculture as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s economic prosperity,” he emphasized. “Our goal is to create an enticing environment for agriculture, ensuring that individuals can live and thrive in an Agro-smart economic city. By investing in a hectare within the palm tree zone, you secure a lasting income stream for over 50 to 70 years. That is why we have intentionally created this city to be powered by agriculture. This is the blueprint of the smart economic city.”

Mr. Ngozi reiterated the significance of the project, emphasizing its potential to elevate living standards and provide a sustainable income source for retirees.

“This is not merely an investment; it’s a step towards enhancing living standards,” he emphasized. “Residences within this estate will be productive, allowing you to reap the benefits of your oil palm plantations and bolster your income. This estate also caters for those who will be retiring. At your retirement, you need support; you do not need to overstretch your children because you are old. By investing here, you can help yourself in old age and secure your future.”

Speaking passionately about the opportunities for the youth, he added,” For the youth, we’re presenting you with an opportunity to invest in your future. We have done some computations, and we’ve determined that a 30 million investment here over time can generate income that will last for three generations. For this project, we see greatness, results, convenience, and lucrative returns on investment. I am excited to be a partner in this project.”

Furthermore, he assured potential investors of AG Mortgage Bank’s unwavering support, emphasizing the bank’s commitment to providing mortgages and financial assistance to facilitate investments in the estate.

Unlocking the Potential of Palmrich Phase 6

Palmrich Phase 6 epitomizes the concept of an Agro-Smart Economic City—an avant-garde concept that seamlessly integrates smart living with ecological sustainability and financial empowerment through agriculture. This transformative city is poised to cultivate a self-sustaining ecosystem that not only addresses food insecurity but also fosters rural-urban integration and affordable housing within a premium estate.

Key Highlights of Palmrich Phase 6

Access to Mortgage Plan: Upon subscription to Palmrich Estate phase 6, Assetrise in partnership with AG Mortgage collaborates to offer an instant allocation on every initial deposit, with a flexible payment plan up to 36 Months. Subscribers also enjoy Passive Income from Oil Palm Farming, Guarantee Retirement Income Plan, and 25% Appreciation Value annually. Expansive Oil Palm Plantation: Spanning an impressive 3,000 hectares in Ado-Odo, Ota, Ogun State, Assetrise Limited boasts of having many of the largest oil palm plantations in Nigeria. This vast expanse of fertile land is meticulously cultivated to yield high-quality palm oil, a valuable commodity with global demand, while also serving as a catalyst for rural development, economic growth, and poverty alleviation. Cutting-Edge Agro Processing Facilities: Complementing the oil palm plantation is a network of cutting-edge agro-processing facilities. Equipped with state-of-the-art machinery and technology, these facilities play a pivotal role in adding value to agricultural produce and catalyzing downstream industries. From palm oil extraction to product packaging, Palmrich Phase 6 aims to maximize the economic potential of its agricultural resources while minimizing waste and inefficiency.

Assetrise Ltd: Pioneers of Agro Real Estate

With a forward-thinking vision aimed at redefining traditional investment paradigms and addressing pressing societal needs, Assetrise has consistently spearheaded innovative projects that seamlessly blend the realms of real estate and agriculture. By leveraging the synergy between these two sectors, Assetrise has not only carved a niche for itself as the pioneer of Agro real estate but has also emerged as a trailblazer in driving sustainable growth and development in Nigeria’s ever-expanding real estate market.

The unveiling of Palmrich Phase 6 marks a significant milestone in the agricultural landscape. With its expansive oil palm plantation, state-of-the-art agro-processing facilities, and innovative agricultural boulevards, Palmrich Phase 6 presents unparalleled opportunities for investors and communities alike. By harnessing the power of agriculture and real estate, we offer investors the chance to secure their future with a solid retirement plan, ensure financial freedom for generations to come, transfer value seamlessly to loved ones, and leave a lasting legacy that transcends time.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all who contributed to the success of this endeavor, and we look forward to continued collaboration and partnership as we embark on the journey ahead.

As we stand at the cusp of this groundbreaking venture, we urge all stakeholders, investors, and communities to seize this momentous opportunity. Join us in shaping the future of agriculture and real estate in Nigeria.

Together, we can journey towards sustainable wealth creation and prosperity.

For more information contact; 08119397477 or visit www.assetrise.com.ng