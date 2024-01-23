Wyrr Inc., a fast-rising global payment company, has introduced Wyrr App 2.0, a platform that simplifies and secures cross-border money transfers.

Wyrr’s technology is industry-leading and features the True Exchange Rate™, making it the most cost-effective way to send money to Africa.

Recognizing the increasing demand for dependable global financial solutions in our interconnected world, Wyrr Inc. has invested significant resources in developing the Wyrr App 2.0.

This app now stands as a prominent player in international money transfers.

Ayo Allu, the Founder and CEO of Wyrr, mentioned that they initiated a comprehensive revamp of their app based on customer feedback.

The company has thoroughly upgraded every aspect of the app to ensure a smooth and user-friendly experience.

The new features encompass an intuitive interface, True Exchange Rate™, quicker payouts, enhanced security measures, and more.

Wyrr’s customers can send money between Canada and Nigeria as the company focuses on expanding into new markets.

Over the next 12 months, Wyrr plans to introduce new corridors for money transfers. Furthermore, Wyrr is set to incorporate user-driven features, aiming to become the preferred app to send, pay, collect, exchange, and give money between countries.

Wyrr is now available for download on iOS and Android. Download the app on Google Play or the Apple App Store.

About Wyrr:

Wyrr Inc. specializes in global payments and remittances, making cross-border payments seamless for African people and companies with international connections. Our technologies enable our customers to send, pay, exchange, collect, give, and convert money globally. We are registered and regulated by FINTRAC, ensuring we maintain regulatory compliance. For more information, visit our website.